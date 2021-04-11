Home Photos Feature Photos A blacksmith busy in preparing sickle (to be used for harvesting wheat... PhotosFeature Photos A blacksmith busy in preparing sickle (to be used for harvesting wheat crop) Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-110421 FAISALABAD: April 11 - A blacksmith busy in preparing sickle (to be used for harvesting wheat crop). APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ALSO READ A farmer harvesting wheat crop by tractor near Bypass Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer harvesting wheat crop by tractor near Bypass Road A person busy in cutting wood into pieces at his workplace A blacksmith is busy in his routine work at his workplace