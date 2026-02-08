Monday, February 9, 2026
APP31-060226 LAHORE: February 08 - A beautiful view of the sky filled with colorful kites during the three-day “Basant” festival, the festival is returning to the provincial capital after 20 years. APP/AHF/TZD
