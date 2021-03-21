Home Photos Feature Photos A beautiful view of Quaid-e-Azam portrait along Islamabad Expressway in Federal CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosA beautiful view of Quaid-e-Azam portrait along Islamabad Expressway in Federal Capital Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 6:17 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-210321 ISLAMABAD: March 21 A beautiful view of Quaid-e-Azam portrait along Islamabad Expressway in Federal Capital. APP Photo by Tahir AzadAPP19-210321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of banner fixed on overhead pedestrian bridge at Expressway in connection with Pakistan DayA view of newly installed frame to be used for the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on ExpresswayA view of newly installed planks inscribed with Faith, Unity, Discipline on a small hill on Expressway