Home Photos Feature Photos A beautiful view of leafless trees at center path of road in...PhotosFeature PhotosA beautiful view of leafless trees at center path of road in Federal Capital Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 3:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-160221 ISLAMABAD: February 16 A beautiful view of leafless trees at center path of road in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkALSO READ A vendor displaying balloons to attract the customers in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of mustard flowers flourishing and blooming along roadside greenbelt in H-8 sector in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming to mark the spring season in Federal CapitalAn attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming to mark the spring season in Federal Capital