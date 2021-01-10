A beautiful rare white Tiger in B-17 Zoo. The specie is endangered. The white tiger or bleached tiger is a leucistic pigmentation variant of the Bengal tigers, Siberian Tiger and man-made hybrids between the two, which is reported in the wild from time to time in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha in the Sunderbans region and especially in the former State of Rewa.[1] Such a tiger has the black stripes typical of the Bengal tiger, but carries a white or near-white coat.. Currently, several hundred white tigers are in captivity worldwide, with about one hundred being found in India. Their unique white color fur has made them popular in entertainment showcasing exotic animals, and at zoos