A beautiful pair of birds ' Black Bulbul' drinking water from the stream in Margala Hills National Park
APP53-180221 ISLAMABAD: February 18 - A beautiful pair of birds ' Black Bulbul' drinking water from the stream in Margala Hills National Park. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  A special labourer sorting bricks at a building material shop near Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR