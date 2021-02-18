Home Photos Feature Photos A beautiful pair of birds ‘ Black Bulbul’ drinking water from the...PhotosFeature PhotosA beautiful pair of birds ‘ Black Bulbul’ drinking water from the stream in Margala Hills National Park Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:57 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-180221 ISLAMABAD: February 18 - A beautiful pair of birds ' Black Bulbul' drinking water from the stream in Margala Hills National Park. APP photo by Irshad SheikhALSO READ A special labourer sorting bricks at a building material shop near Mohenjo-Daro Airport RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA black headed gull hunting fishes from the waters of Rawal LakeA black headed gull hunting fishes from the waters of Rawal Lake170 candidates in run for Senate elections