APP13-060722 HYDERABAD: July 06- A beautiful bull is running and out of control but youngsters handling and getting control over sacrificial animal on a road at Latifabad in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. APP Photo by Farhan khan
HYDERABAD

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling, purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid ul Azha

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid ul Azha

A blacksmith is busy in sharpening knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

Blacksmith busy in sharpening knives and choppers to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals and chopping meat in connection with upcoming Eid-ul- Azha

Vendors showing a sacrificial animals to the customer for selling in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha at temporary cattle Market at Hatri area in the city

A Veterinary doctor busy in spraying on the sacrificial animals against lumpy skin disease and Congo fever as people are buying cattle for sacrifice in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at temporary cattle markets in the provincial capital city

A large number of camels standing with their owners at Nag Shah Cattle Market waiting for costumers as the price of sacrificial animals skyrocketing in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

Sacrificial animal bulls are being bathed at a service station near a livestock market at Bhatta Chowk in the city

A large number of camels displayed by vendor to attract the customers at main Cattle Market at Superhighway in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

A vendor displaying and selling decoration items for sacrificial animals near Eid-ul-Azha.

A street vendor is selling a beautiful handmade decoration piece on a roadside under a bridge in the city

Youngsters are walking with their sacrificial animal on the road in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Adha

