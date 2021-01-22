Home Photos Feature Photos A barber shaving his customer at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A barber shaving his customer at his roadside setup Fri, 22 Jan 2021, 11:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-220121 MULTAN: January 22 - A barber shaving his customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying oranges to attract the Customer at road side A female vendor waiting for customer to sell different items at her roadside setup MULTAN: November 03 – A barber shaving his customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas