Home Photos Feature Photos A barber busy in shaving his customer on footpath at Clock Tower... PhotosFeature Photos A barber busy in shaving his customer on footpath at Clock Tower Chowk Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 9:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-270121 FAISALABAD: January 27 A barber busy in shaving his customer on footpath at Clock Tower Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ A vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower Chowk to sell them and earn livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower Chowk to sell them and earn livelihood Vendor busy in arranging and displaying different kind of rings to attract the customer at his roadside setup A barber shaving his customer at his roadside setup