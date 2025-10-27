- Advertisement -
9th Meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Pakistan and Bangladesh co-chaired by Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, Advisor for Finance, Government of Bangladesh.
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan