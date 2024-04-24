Untitled

APP34-240424 ISLAMABAD: April 24 - Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman deliver closing remarks during the "Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2024" Collaborating for Growth.
APP34-240424
ISLAMABAD: April 24 – 
APP35-240424
ISLAMABAD: April 24 – Chairman Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd. Dr. Jehad El-Nakla giving away books among the participants during the “Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2024” Collaborating for Growth. 
APP36-240424
ISLAMABAD: April 24 – Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman in a group photograph with participants of the “Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2024” Collaborating for Growth. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services