ISLAMABAD: April 22 –
H.E Dr. Jamileh Alamolhoda, wife of the Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran paid a visit to Pakistan Sweet home- an orphanage for abandoned children across the country providing basic necessities of life including education and shelter.
