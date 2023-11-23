Untitled

Lecturer Dr. Kalyan Singh addressing a seminar regarding “Interfaith Dialogue” in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission at The Women's University Multan.
APP12-231123 MULTAN: November 23 - Lecturer Dr. Kalyan Singh addressing a seminar regarding “Interfaith Dialogue” in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission at The Women's University Multan.
Lecturer Dr. Kalyan Singh addressing a seminar regarding “Interfaith Dialogue” in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission at The Women's University Multan.
APP12-231123
MULTAN: November 23 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services