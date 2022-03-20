PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSports Photos Sun, 20 Mar 2022, 8:57 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP40-200322 LAHORE: March 20 Newage Cables Master Paints won the final match of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables Master Paints at Jinnah Polo Fields. APP photo by Rana Imran APP40-200322 LAHORE: APP38-200322 LAHORE: March 20 A view of final match of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables Master Paints at Jinnah Polo Fields. APP photo by Rana Imran APP39-200322 LAHORE: March 20 A view of final match of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables Master Paints at Jinnah Polo Fields. APP photo by Rana Imran