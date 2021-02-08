Students being sanitize who arrive for MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at entrance gate of SBBWU
APP38-060221 PESHAWAR: February 08 - Students being sanitize who arrive for MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at entrance gate of SBBWU. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Students are busy in solving question papers during MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at SBBWU

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR