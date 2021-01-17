Home Photos General Coverage Photos PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-170121 HYDERABAD: January 17 School staffer busy in spraying anti-virus liquid in the class room before school open at Royal Cambridge School. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of... An attractive view of first sunrise of 2021 at Tando Hyder Village Students solving paper during pre-entry test for admission in the Government Collage University Hyderabad