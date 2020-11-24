Home Photos General Coverage Photos Spokesperson of Sindh Govt , Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Spokesperson of Sindh Govt , Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 10:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-241120 KARACHI: November 24 - Spokesperson of Sindh Govt and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaz Wahab distributing shields among children during one-day provincial conference on Climate Risks and Childrens Future. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP51-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM directs prior environmental studies, conservation for islands development PM for all-out efforts to ensure pollution-free clean and green Pakistan for current, future generations PM’s aide Malik Amin join hands with global leaders to stem biodiversity loss