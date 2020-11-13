Naseer Ahmad Sial, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photo with the winning team of the final of the Girls Volley Ball Tournament
APP10-131120 BAHAWALPUR: November 13 - Naseer Ahmad Sial, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photo with the winning team of the final of the Girls Volley Ball Tournament. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP10-131120

ALSO READ  Players of Bahawalpur City and IUB teams struggling to get hold on the ball during the final of Girls Volley Ball Tournament

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR