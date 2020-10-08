Home Photos General Coverage Photos PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 9:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-08ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ali Alizada in Pakistan addressing a media briefing and press conference on the latest situation of Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Presentation on the recent situation of Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan by Colonel Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attache of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to Pakistan. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Presentation on the recent situation of Armenian Military Aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan by Colonel Mehman Novruzov, Defence Attache of... FO refutes “speculative, irresponsible” reports of Pak army fighting in Azerbaijan Asad seeks Azerbaijan’s role to highlight Kashmir issue