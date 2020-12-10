ALSO READ At the center of Peshawar's old walled city, on a small street called Mohalla Sethian, situated a veritable treasure trove: seven stately mansions - structural masterpieces of the 18th and 19th centuries - in a state of decay and disrepair. The Mohalla was once an enclave of almost three dozen Havelian belonging to the Sethi's - one of the most prominent merchant families of Peshawar. They migrated to Peshawar from Jhelum in the 1730s and settled within the walled city, then a thriving trading post