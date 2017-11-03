Photo exhibition Tohoku- “through the eyes of photographers” to start from Nov 8

Islamabad, November 3, (APP):The Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize an exhibition of photo panels “Tohoku- Through the Eyes of Photographers” from November 8.

Tohoku is a region in the northeastern part of the island of Honshu and is divided into six perfectures; Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Yamagata, Miyagi and Fukshima.

A devastating, earthquake destroyed the Tohoku region in 2011. This exhibition does not attempt to show the destruction or restoration of the area but it aims to enhance the understanding of culture, climate and life in Tohoku and to display astonishing aspects of Tohoku and the people who live there.

All the photographs displayed in the exhibition are curated by Kotaro Lizawa, who is recognized as the leading expert of photography critics in Japan. This exhibition is composed of the works of nine individual photographers and one photographers group. The Photographers are all from Tohoku region yet all posses different stylistic tendencies and belong to different age groups, this representing the past, present and future.

The photographers whose work is displayed in this exhibition are ;Teisuke Chiba (1917-65), Ichiro Kojima (1924-64), Hideo Haga (1921-) Naoya Hatakeyama (1958), Meiki Lin (1969) Masaru Tatsuki (1974) Sendai Collection, Nao Tsuda (1976) and The photographer society.

