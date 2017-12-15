Philippines’ president visits Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):President of Philippines Rodrigo Rao Duterte Friday visited Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF at Port Manila Philippines and

interacted with the ship’s crew and appreciated its operational competence.

The ship had reached at Port Manila for a three-day goodwill-cum–training visit to Philippines, a statement issued here by public

relations directorate of Pakistan Navy said.

Upon arrival at Manila, the ship was escorted by Philippines Navy Ship and warmly received by defence attache of Pakistan and Philippines Navy officials.

Shortly after arrival of the ship, the president of Philippines visited the ship. Upon arrival onboard, a smartly turned-out Naval contingent presented guard of honour to the president.

The president was given briefing regarding operational capability of the ship followed by visit of the ship.

During the discussion, Rodrigo Rao Duterte cherished the existing cordial relations between Pakistan and Philippines and reiterated that such interactions would pave the way in further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He also highlighted that Pakistan and Philippines had maintained close and mutually supportive relations since long.

He lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards international community, which helped in maintaining stability, curbing terrorism and ensuring safety of sea farers through regular deployment of PN ships in Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

He also conveyed well wishes for the people of Pakistan in general and Pakistan Navy in particular. The visit of the president of

Philippines onboard PNS SAIF got wide coverage in local print and electronic media in Philippines.