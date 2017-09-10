Philippines plans to ban ASEAN security personnel from using mobile phones

MANILA, Sept 10 (APP/Xinhua): The Philippines plans to ban security

personnel from carrying mobile phones while on duty during the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asian Summit (EAS) in November, local media reported on Sunday.

Quoting ASEAN Security Task Force Director Napoleon Taas, the GMA News

Online reported that the use of mobile phones while on duty compromises the

security plan laid out for the leaders of ASEAN and major dialogue partners

including the United States, Japan, India and Russia.

“We believe that banning security personnel from using mobile phones while on duty would immensely help in ensuring the safety and security of all ASEAN delegates,” Taas said.

“The directive is very clear the use of cellular phones while on duty is strictly prohibited and anyone while on duty seen or caught tinkering with their device will be held accountable.”

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the

Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.