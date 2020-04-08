Philanthropists to be assisted online for supporting poor families: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):The government is poised to launch an online platform (Website) to assist local and overseas philanthropists in extending financial support to the needy and poor people who got affected due to the partial lockdown enforced across the country in the wake of coronavirus.

“We are going to launch a website next Monday through which the philanthropists, especially overseas Pakistanis could easily take responsibility of rations for poor and affected people,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told the media here on Wednesday.

He urged the philanthropists, national players and celebrities to join the government’s efforts in providing relief to the downtrodden segment of the society.

Zulfikar Bukhari said it was the government’s responsibility to provide ration to those people who got affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

“The fight against the coronavirus is a big task for Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government.”

Earlier, attending the ration distribution ceremony, he expressed gratitude for renowned boxer Amir Khan who distributed food among 1,000 families, facing financial constraints due to the lockdown across the country.