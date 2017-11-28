PHF welcomes idea of hosting World XI match at Peshawar

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tuesday welcomed the idea of hosting one of the matches of the World XI at Peshawar in January next.

A star-studded Hockey World XI is expected to tour Pakistan in January to play matches at various cities.

Former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister and Vice President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah recently expressed his desire that Peshawar should host one of the matches and the PHF welcomed the idea as the PHF always endeavored to hold mega events across country, said a spokesman for the PHF here on Tuesday.

He said that PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar would soon meet Syed Aqil Shah in this regard.

“We are organising elite hockey event in different parts of the country to promote the game and the biggest domestic event, the National Championship is scheduled to be played in Sukkur the next month,” he said adding “PHF has planned to host the next mega domestic event, in 2018, in KPK”.