PHF to host Professional Hockey League in April next year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is
all geared-up to host the inaugural edition of country’s
Professional League (PHL) in April next year.
Talking to APP, PHF Shahbaz Ahmad Senior said the franchise-
based league will be played from April 24, 2018. “The matches of the
league will be held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra
and Faisalabad,” he said.
He said six franchises would play in the first edition of the
league. “Each franchise would have three to four players in the
team,” he said. Shahbaz said players from Australia, Argentina and other foreign countries would be participating in the league.
“Besides providing financial support to us (PHF), the league
will prove a landmark in regaining lost glory of the national game.
We are sure it will help rebuild our supremacy in the game
internationally,” he said.
Speaking about the team’s chances in the Hockey Asia Cup to
take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 11, Shahbaz said he
expects Pakistan team to reach the final of the mega event. “Asia
Cup would give players exposure and confidence,” he said.
He said next year the national team would also be sent on
tours to Australia and Europe to prepare for next year’s World Cup
to be staged in India.
“During recent meetings with International Hockey Federation
(FIH) President Narinder Batra in Dubai, we made it clear that
Pakistan team should be given fool-proof security and easy visas
processing for the World Cup in India,” he said.
He said we will also apply for visas before time and would see
that all formalities are fulfilled timely.
