PHF to hire Transmedia for PHL

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Transmedia (event management company) in order to organize the country’s Inaugural Hockey League (PHL) in April next year.

Talking to APP, PHF, Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmad Sr said the MOU will be signed on January 20 in Lahore.

“The MOU will be signed in between the two-match series of World XI and Pakistan team to be held in Karachi and Lahore,” he said.

He said the World XI side will comprise top players from international teams including Argentina, Netherlands, Australia, Spain and Belgium after arriving here next week.

“The first match will be played on January 19 in Karachi while the second match will be played in Lahore on January 21,” he said.

He said the World XI’s tour here will be a way forward in reviving the national game and to organize PHL in a befitting manner.

“The matches of the league will be held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra and Faisalabad,” he said.

He said six franchises would play in the first edition of the league. “Each franchise would have three to four foreign players in the team,” he said.

Shahbaz said players from Australia, Argentina and other foreign countries would be participating in the league.