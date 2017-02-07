PHF takes serious notice of keeper Imran’s outburst on coach Junaid

LAHORE, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation has taken a serious notice of international goalkeeper Imran Butt’s recent outburst on chief coach of the national hockey team, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid during an interview to a private TV channel.

“The PHF has decided to take the appropriate disciplinary action against Imran”, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Tuesday.

The excerpts of Interview were later also published in quite a few newspapers in which Imran has blamed Junaid for his non selection in the national camp, announced a few days back and pointed out that the chief coach was causing mental tension to him and other players, he added.

He (Imran) also alleged that Junaid has some personal grievances against him and that is the sole reason for the absence of his name from the probables’ list.

“PHF has termed the allegations as totally baseless. In fact, it is ridiculous since Imran Butt had himself submitted a medical certificate to the PHF before the announcement of the camp probables stating his unfitness”, said the spokesman.