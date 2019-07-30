PHF seeks govt’s patronage to regain lost glory

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought government’s patronage to regain the lost glory of the national game hockey, suggesting the federation may be granted funds through Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), to ensure transparency in the usage of finances.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa on Tuesday said the national game desperately needs revival and government’s help is needed in this regard.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been an outstanding sportsman during his time, therefore I request him to help PHF in regaining hockey’s lost glory,” he told APP.

He said no improvement can be done until and unless a proper budget is set up for PHF. “PHF funds may be kept with PSB where these could be released tournament to tournament based. I am floating this idea to end the case of trust deficit. This step may be taken to ensure transparency in the usage of PHF funds,” he said.

Speaking about the revival of the game, Bajwa, who was a member of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning hockey team in 1994, said PHF would establish 4 to 5 hockey academies in the country where the youth (12 to 14 years) would be spotted and trained.