PHF president meets Dutch ambassador

LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp to discuss the hockey relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Wouter Plomp called on the PHF president at his office in Islamabad, a PHF spokesman told APP on Tuesday night.

“The two discussed hockey development and exchange of expertise to further the cooperation. Wouter Plomp showed interest in the Dutch team’s visit to Pakistan for friendly matches. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the interest of each other for the development of the game,” he said.

The national hockey teams of Pakistan and The Netherlands are to play in back to back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen (Holland) on October 26-27.