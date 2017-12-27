PHF names 27 women players for Asian Games qualifier training camp

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation on Wednesday announced the names of twenty-seven female players for attending a training camp for the build up of the team to take part in the Asian Games qualifier being played from January 12 in Thailand.

“The camp will commence from December 30 here at National hockey stadium under the watchful eyes of national coaches “, said a spokesman of the PHF.

The players included five goalkeepers, five full backs, six half backs and eleven forward.

Following will attend, (Goalkeepers) Rizwana Yasmeen , Wapda,Rushna Khan,Punjab, Sana Amanat ,Army, Joyan Thomas,Sindh,Areeba Sarwar , Punjab.

(Full backs),Ishra, Abbas,Wapda,

,Taskeen Kausar ,Army, Amna Ghaffar , Railways ,Marina Anwar , Wapda,Adeeba ,Army.

(Half backs),Ibra, Sheikh,Wapda, Zakia Nawaz ,Wapda,

Zaib-un-Nisa,Railways ,Nida Asghar ,Punjab,Nafeesa Anwar, Wapda,Rimsha Ilyas ,Railways.

(Forwards),Sahrish Waheed, Railways,Hina Pervaiz ,Wapda,Maria Sabir, Wapda,

Hamra Latif, Latif,Wapda,

Ambreen Arshad, Wapda, Kalsoom Shehzadi ,Wapda, Saira Ashraf, Railways ,Ayesha Rafiq ,Army, Sidra Hakim ,HEC ,Sahil Malik ,Army and Nazia Rehmat

,Wapda.

The team officials are, Col. (R) Ahmed Nawaz,

Manager, Shaheen Fatima ,Assistant Manager, Gulnar Begum ,Camp Commandant, Saeed Khan

Head Coach,Chand Parveen

and Muhammad Pervaiz (Assistant coaches) and Sajida Fajar

(Physio).