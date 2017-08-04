PHF invites 116 for final hockey trials

LAHORE, Aug 4 (APP)- Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday
announced the names of 116 junior players for appearing in the
final trials to select probables for the junior hockey team.
“These players were selected from country wide open trials
which were participated by 575 players at four centres of the
country”, said a spokesman of the PHF while talking to
APP here.
He said the selected players will be seen in the three-day
final round of trials from here and PHF selection committee
will watch them in action.
“The trials will begin from August 7 to 9 at Johar hockey
stadium and selectors Tahir Zaman, Qamar Ibrahim and Ehsanullah
will further shortlist the players”, he said.
Following are the players selected in the first phase at
the four centres.
Karachi (27 Players) Sindh & Baluchistan
Khursheed Ahmed (Goal Keeper), Aun Ali (Goal Keeper), Abdul
Moiz, M.Tullah, M.Usman, Usama Rizwan, Babar Saadat, Yasir Ali,
Tahaa, Farrukh Ali, Fahim Khan, Noman Ali Khan, Fazeel Khan,
Abdullah Bukhari, Shahzaib Khan, Ahmad Ayaz, Uzair Islam, M.Adnan,
Sameer Akhtar, Abdul Wahab, Arbaz, Arslan Razi and Sardar Khan
(All from Sindh).
Qazi Ans Yar, Mohammad Faraz, Miraj Ali and Mohammad Umair
(All from Baluchistan).
Lahore (35 Players) Punjab less Islamabad/Rawalpindi
Imtiaz Masih (goal keeper), Abdul Rahman (goal keeper), Mohammad
Sameen, Mohammad Ahmer Ali, Sunil Mehmood, Zubair Saleem, Mohammad
Ammar Ali, Ali Anwer, Abid Bhatti, Asim Iqbal, Salman Shaukat,
Saghir Yaqoob, Farhan Younis, Muqarram, Junaid Rasool, Abdullah,
Rehan Butt, Nadeem Razzaq, Faizan Ali, Husnain Babar,Mohammad Umar,
Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Farhan, Abid Ali, Mohsin Hasan, Abdulla Babar,
Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed ul Hasan, Murtaza Yaqoob, Yasir Ali,
Shoaib Shabbir, Mohammad Ilyas, Taqui ul Hasan, Syed Faizan Ali
& Syed Zain Ali.
Mardan (34 Players) Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar and Hazara
divisions of KPK plus Islamabad/Rawalpindi.
Kamran (Goal Keeper), Ghani ul Rehman, Aimal Khan, Mohammad
Faisal Khan, Jawad Ali, Shahzaib, Naveed Iqbal, Amir Hamza,
Khizar Hayat, Hilal-ud-din, Abdul Mannan, Ibrahim, Mohammad Atif,
Qazi Moazzam, Samiullah, Mansoorul Haq, Kashif, Usman Tariq,
Muhammad Adil, Yasir Ali, Ahmar, Amir Saeed, Siraj Hussain, Zain
Ali, Abdullah, Usman Tariq, Asad Arshad & Waqas Nasir (All from KPK).
Haris Ali (Goal Keeper), Hammad, Sher Mohammad, Umar Rashid,
Sameer Nadeem & Zahoor Hussain Shah (All from Islamabad/Rawalpindi).
Bannu (20 Players) Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan & Kohat Divisions
of KPK.
Wasim Amail (Goal Keeper), Zakir, Faizan Sami, Sami Ullah, Sohail
Sheraz, Salman Shah, Roman, Shah Fahad, Mohib Kazu, Usman, Yasir,
Tosif, Musin, Abrar, Mohammad Sharjeel, Danish, Mohib Khan, Raza
Habib, Saqib Junaid & Aamir Farooq.
