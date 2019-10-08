PHF in talks with MCH to field national team in Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that talks with Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MCH) are underway and it is hoped Pakistan once again will start featuring in Azlan Shah Cup.

“We are in talks with the MCH. We’ve made solid progress and now they (MCH) are willing to invite us for the Azlan Shah Cup,” he told APP.

Pakistan, who had almost regularly been featuring in the Azlan Shah Cup since its inception in 1983 could not participate in the last three editions of the event as the organizers did not invite them.