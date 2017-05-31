PHF condoles the death of mother of IOC member Shahid

LAHORE, May 31 (APP): President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brigadier

(rtd) Khalid Khokhar and Secretary , Shahbaz Ahmad have expressed their grief over the passing away of mother of Syed Shahid Ali, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative in Pakistan.

President and the Secretary here on Wednesday prayed to Almighty Allah to

bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cycling Federation has also expressed deep sense of

sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Syed Shahid Ali.

All the members of Pakistan Cycling Federation offered “fateha “ and

prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.