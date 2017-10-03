PHF condoles the death of former goalkeeper Shamim

LAHORE, Oct 3 (APP): President Pakistan Hockey Federation,

Brig (Rtd) Khalid Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad have

expressed great grief over passing away of Pakistan’s former

international goal keeper Shamim Ilyas.

Highlights of his international career were the 1975 World

Cup (Silver Medal) and 1974 Asian Games (Gold Medal).

President and the Secretary prayed to Almighty Allah to

bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage

to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.