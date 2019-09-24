PHF appoints Shahnaz as spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday appointed former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh as the official spokesperson of the federation.

The appointment was made by PHF president Brig. (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, said a statement issued here.

Shahnaz who played between 1969 and 1978 was capped 68 times and had scored 45 goals for the National hockey team.

He won a silver medal in 1972 and a bronze in 1976 Olympics. Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cup and was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978.