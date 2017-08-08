PHF appoints Samiullah as chairman PFH talent hunt programme

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday appointed
former Olympian, Samiullah, as the chairman PHF Talent hunt programme.
Sami has been assigned the task to supervise the talent hunt programme
throughout the country for the revival of the game by forming a pool of junior players to form the national teams, said a spokesman for the PHF while talking to APP here.
