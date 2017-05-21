PHF accused of issuing funds to ‘individual’ instead of KP Hockey Association

PESHAWAR, May 21 (APP): The PHF Congress members from Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday alleged that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

had issued millions of rupees to an ‘individual’ instead of the genuine

body of the province for the development of the game.

They were addressing a press conference after attending the General

Council Meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association here at

a local hotel.

The PHF Congress members, who attended the meeting, included

PHF Secretary General Syed Zahir Shah (Peshawar), Haji Nawar

(Nowshera), Tehsin Ullah (Charsadda), Manzoor Ahmad Sadaat (Kohat),

Muhammad Saddique Taheem (Dera Ismail Khan), Yousaf Khan (Dir),

Malik Wadan (Swat), Shaheen Khan (Swabi), Haq Nawaz (Haripur) and

Ayaz Khan (Peshawar).

The PHF Congress members claimed that the PHF had released

Rs 1.3 million to Punjab, Rs 0.5 million to Sindh, and Rs 0.55 million

to its employee Naveed Alam from the special grant given by the prime

minister, but ignored the most active KP Hockey Association.

The prime minster’s grant was acutally meant for the promotion

of hockey in all the provinces, but by obliging an individual, the

PHF had deprived the KP youth of their due right, they alleged.

They also alleged that Naveed Alam, despite being a PHF employee,

was also given Rs 3.8 million for holding a tournament in Mardan.

However, instead of organizing the tournament, he tried to form a

parallel body to the KP Hockey Association, they added.

They said the KP Hockey Association was a duly elected body, which

was taking steps for the promotion of hockey in the province. It had

recently organized an Inter-Club Hockey Championship in all the

districts, besides KP Inter-District Hockey Championship wherein

teams from all the 12 districts took part. Similarly, it also

held KP Under-16 Inter-District Hockey Championship.

Despite being an affiliated association, the KP Hockey Association

was being ignored by the PHF, which was regrettable, they said.

Earlier, the General Council meeting of the KP Hockey Association

approved holding of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-18 Hockey Championship in Peshawar in July this year and KP Inter-District Hockey Championship

in September in Mardan.

Office-bearers and other members affiliated with the association

attended the meeting, which was presided over by former inspector general

of police Muhammad Saeed Khan (PHF Congress member from Mardan) in the absence of KP Hockey Association President Captain (Retd) Tariq Hayat, Additional Secretary SAFRON.