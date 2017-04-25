Phase-II of population census begins in 88 districts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): After the successful completion of first

phase, the Second Phase of 6th Population Census started on Tuesday in 88 districts across the country simultaneously.

In Islamabad, the process was initiated with affixation of a number on

the building of Statistics House, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday morning.

The process has been initiated in twenty one (21) districts of Punjab,

twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the census process has also been initiated in six (6)

districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.

As per the activity calendar, the census teams have started House

Listing Operation,for the first block under Phase-II on Tuesday, which would continue for three days till April 27.

This would be followed by filling up of form-2 for next ten days, from

April 28 to May 7, while the enumeration of homeless population would be conducted on May 8.

The house listing operation for the second block under second phase of

census would be conducted for three days from May 11 to May 13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.

As per the census calendar, the districts to be covered in 2nd Phases

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar and Shangla.

In Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Mohmand Agency, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajur Agency, South Waziristan Agency, North Waziristan Agency are being covered during the second phase.

In Punjab province, the districts where the population census would be

conducted include Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sheikhpura, Naknana Sahib, Kasur, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin,Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran and Rawalpindi.

In Sindh, the process is being conducted at Larkana, Jocobabad, Badin,

Dadu, Kashmore, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tndo Allah Yar, Tnado Muhammad Khan, Shahdadkot, Khairpur,Nausharo Feroz, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The districts in Balochistan include Sohbat Pur, Gawadar, Loralai, Q

Qila Saifullah, Kachhi (Bolan), Sibi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sherani, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chagahi, Panjgur, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuszdar and Jhal Magsi.

Census under second phase would also be conducted in Neelum, Hattian Bala,Haveli, Poonch and Mirpur districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hunza, Shigar,Kharmang, Astore and Diamer districts of Gilgit Biltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the international observers have

termed Population Census process as satisfactory. Six teams of observers who visited different places under United Nations Population Fund (UNFA) across the country and interacted with people reported that census process satisfactory.