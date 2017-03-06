PHA set up to monitor, evaluate Halal articles: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanvir Hussain Monday told the National Assembly that Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) has been established to monitor and evaluate the Halal goods including food in the country.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said the Establishment Division has been asked to sanction various posts for PHA.

Recruitment process for the Authority was in hand, he said and added that receipt of Non Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Establishment Division, and approval of service rules, applications to fill the posts would be invited.

However, he said various organizations working under administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) have taken numbers of initiatives for monitoring and checking of Halal foods.

He said the PHA was established through an Act of the Parliament to promote imports and exports, trade and inter-provincial trade in Halal articles and processes.

He said Pakistan share in Halal food was mere US $ 25 million out of total global trillion dollars trade.

He said under the act no transaction would be made without certification by an accredited Halal Certification Body.

He said the Prime Minister has approved the constitution of Board of Governor of PHA and its first meeting would be convened soon.