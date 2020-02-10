PGF Jinnah golf tour concludes

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP):The 2nd PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tour Event 2020, held by Pakistan Golf Federation in partnership with Mangla Golf Club at the Mangla Golf Course came to an energizing conclusion on Monday after three rounds (54 holes)of relentless golfing battle.

And when the 54 holes ended ,the ultimate champion was still undecided as Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club and upcoming superb talent of our golf arena and Irfan Mehmood of Rawalpindi Golf Club ,a player known for his steady abilities were tied at an aggregate gross score of 217.To decide the championship winner, these combatants went into a sudden death playoff ,and it was Ahmed who prevailed over his sturdy opponent by

hitting two shots to perfection and scoring a birdie on the first hole as against a par by Irfan Mehmood.

During the course of the final round in this three days event ,a number of second tier golf professionals have been successful in displaying their golfing skills and although Ahmed Baig emerged as the triumphant one ,Irfan has displayed ample class and so have Muhammed Amir(Karachi Golf Club) ,Ejaz Khan (Peshawar) Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad) and Zahir Shah(Peshawar). And naturally after having seen the performances of these professionals who seek a golf related career, Dr Ali of Pakistan Golf Federation stated that Pakistan can now feel good about adequacy of golfing talent in the country. He further said that all we need is to encourage these young ones and assure them of a rewarding professional golf career.

As regards the three days contest, the winner topped the vehement activity by carding three rounds scores of 68 on the first day, 75 on the second day and a final round score of 74 ,giving him a three days total of gross 217. Throughout the three rounds ,noticeable was his expertise associated with excellent shot making and pronounced composure.

Runner up of this championship, Irfan Mehmood is another one whose golfing prowess falls in the category of spectacular. His daily scores for the three rounds were 74,69 and 74 and he lost the title encounter to Ahmed as a result of a sudden death playoff that lasted just one hole and in this one hole activity, Ahmed was at his awesome best.

Other notable performers of this 2nd PGF Jinnah Development Tour are Muhammed Amir of Karachi with three round scores of 219,Ejaz Khan of Peshawar 220,and two more remarkable ones ,Muhammed Akhter(Islamabad) and Zahir Shah(Peshawar )at 221.

At the conclusion of the 2nd PGF Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2020 at the Mangla Golf Course,the winners were honored by Maj Gen Majid Jehangir ,Patron,Mangla Golf Club ,Col Taimoor Khan ,golfers and golf lovers.