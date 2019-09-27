PFF to hold trials for AFC U19 Football C’ship from Oct 4

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) would be holding three-day trials at District Sports Complex, Layyah from October 4, to select the national team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Football Championship.

According to Normalization Committee for PFF, Secretary, Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen, the AFC U-19 Football Championship would be played in Iraq from November 2 to 10. “Players born between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2002 would be eligible to participate in the trials,” he said.