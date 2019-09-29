PFF to conduct referees physical fitness test on Oct 2

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) would conduct the Referees Physical Fitness Test for the nomination of International FIFA Referees/FIFA Assistant Referees list for the year 2020 on October 2 at Punjab Football Stadium, Lahore.

According to Normalization Committee for PFF, Secretary, Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen, the candidates would send their required documents to PFF before September 30.

The required documents include Curriculum Vitae, Educational certificates, Identity card, valid passport copy, four passport size pictures and supervised matches records/Log Book along with medical fitness certificate of current week, he said.