PFF names 20-member jr team for National Football Challenge Cup

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Football Federation Friday named a 20-member National Junior Team (PFF Tigers) for the National Football Challenge Cup to be played in Peshawar.

According to National junior team head coach Gohar Zaman, the national team will be led by Danal Hussain Bukhari while Asadullah will be his deputy.

The other players include Naseer Khan, Touseeq Ahmed, Wajid Ali, Shafqat Bashir, Ramiz, Danish Mumtaz, Naek Alam, Omar Saeed, Abdul Wahid, Mobin Khan, Mohammad Yasin, Rizwanullah, Asad Zaman, Asghar Ali, Abbas Khan, Anwar Shah, Yasir Khan and Murad Khan.