PFF affairs given to FIFA’s nominated Normalization Committee

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Shah on Friday said that the football fraternity in Pakistan suffered a lot in the past few years and the FIFA played a vital role in resolving its issues.

He said that everyone should keep their interests apart and let the Normalization Committee do their job, he added. The PFF Executive Committee followed by the congress meetings, was held at Football House in which it was unanimously decided to hand over the PFF and all its accounts to the ormalization Committee, nominated by the FIFA for betterment of football in the country.

PFF President Ashfaq Shah thanked all members of the Executive Committee and congress for their support and guidance.