PFC to participate in Texworld USA exhibition in September

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):A twenty-five members delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) would participate in Texworld USA International Exhibition in September to explore new markets and strengthen existing bilateral trade ties with the American business community.

PFC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this while chairing a meeting of furniture exporters held here at PFC headquarter on Friday,”says a press release issued here on Friday.

He said Pakistani furniture exporters would avail the opportunity to study the latest designing of products and modern technologies in their fields to improve their businesses to compete in the global markets.

He said that such business-oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving furniture export target of more than one billion dollars annually in the international furniture markets.