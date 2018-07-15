PFC to contribute Rs1 million for dam fund

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Sunday announced that PFC would

contribute Rs1 million for the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

In his statement issued here Sunday, he said it was high time to work as a nation

and overcome water scarcity through a national resolve to leave behind a better

and prosperous country for our future generations.

He said rapid increase in population was the major contributing factor behind this

phenomenon. So the country needs to construct more dams to enhance its water

storage capacity to cope with the water requirements.

He said a lack of storage capacity and infrastructure, 30 MAF

water discharges into the sea during the flood season, causing a loss of $14

billion annually to the country.

For a country that uses nearly 90% of its water resources for agriculture and

depends on the sector to remain buoyant, this is ridiculous. What is more

ridiculous is that we have known this for decades and have still not been able

to build dams to stem the tide.

He said an additional 20 million acres could be brought under

irrigated agriculture if water was made available by constructing more dams.

“About 29 million acre feet (MAF) of water runs below Kotri Barrage every year on an

average,” he said, adding that Pakistan could store only 10pc of its annual

flows, sufficient for 30 days only.

He said during the current monsoon season, Pakistan was not storing rainwater in

dams but releasing it to create sufficient storage space to meet a flood-like

situation.

Secretary PFC Aqul Sardar would deposit the cheque in bank on

Monday on behalf of Board of Directors and CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq.