PFC high level delegation to leave for China next week

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): A high level delegation of Pakistan

Furniture Council (PFC) is scheduled to leave for China next week

on a weeklong visit to explore new markets and strengthening

existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in

furniture industry during business to business contacts.

The delegation, to be headed by its Chief Executive Mian

Muhammad Kashif, would avail the opportunity to study about the

latest designing of products and modern technologies in their fields

to improve their businesses to compete global markets.

In a statement issued here, Mian Kashif said this business

tour would provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing

vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic

studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional

efforts.

The delegation would link business leaders, researchers and

investors of both countries, he said adding the tour would enable

investors to identify potential organizations to partner and

developing successful regional economic strategies and support

regionally vital businesses.

He was of the view that despite imbalances in volume of trade

between Pakistan and China, economic and trade relations between

Pakistan and China held great potential and there was dire need for

Pakistani business community to focus on improving their

competitiveness in the Chinese market.

He urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions

granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement

(CPFTA).

“Many furniture retailers in Pakistan prefer to import

furniture from China and sell the products in local market, but

Pakistani furniture industry is no short of potential. PFC is

playing a significant role in boosting furniture exports and local

manufacturers should also join hands with the council to help it

achieve its goals,” he added.