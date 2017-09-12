PFC high level delegation to leave for China next week

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): A high level delegation of Pakistan
Furniture Council (PFC) is scheduled to leave for China next week
on a weeklong visit to explore new markets and strengthening
existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in
furniture industry during business to business contacts.
The delegation, to be headed by its Chief Executive Mian
Muhammad Kashif, would avail the opportunity to study about the
latest designing of products and modern technologies in their fields
to improve their businesses to compete global markets.
In a statement issued here, Mian Kashif said this business
tour would provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing
vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic
studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional
efforts.
The delegation would link business leaders, researchers and
investors of both countries, he said adding the tour would enable
investors to identify potential organizations to partner and
developing successful regional economic strategies and support
regionally vital businesses.
He was of the view that despite imbalances in volume of trade
between Pakistan and China, economic and trade relations between
Pakistan and China held great potential and there was dire need for
Pakistani business community to focus on improving their
competitiveness in the Chinese market.
He urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions
granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement
(CPFTA).
“Many furniture retailers in Pakistan prefer to import
furniture from China and sell the products in local market, but
Pakistani furniture industry is no short of potential. PFC is
playing a significant role in boosting furniture exports and local
manufacturers should also join hands with the council to help it
achieve its goals,” he added.
