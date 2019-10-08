PFB seeks PSB help to hold tri-nation women baseball series in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on Tuesday sought Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) help to hold a tri-nation women baseball series in Islamabad before the end of year.

“We are in touch with our counterparts in Malaysia and Bangladesh. They are willing to send their teams to Pakistan for the series. However, we’ll need PSB’s support for that,” President of PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP on Tuesday.

“They want to send their teams to Pakistan because they know we’ve some top-class women players and playing against us will benefit their teams,” he added.