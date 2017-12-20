PFA, a reliable institution: CM

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday showing his satisfaction over
the performance, said the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had
become a reliable institution and the authority would be
provided funds of Rs 20 billion, if it demanded.
Addressing an “International Convention on Food Safety &
Nutrition in Pakistan” organized by the PFA at a hotel,
the CM said that PFA’s services for citizen’s health and
in providing prevented foods to the people were commendable
and it was serving the people in a great manner.
He said the PFA had done a marvellous job in food sector
but still it needed to work hard and same spirit was needed
in future.
“The Authority has good control on 5-star restaurants
but 95 percent masses belonged to middle and lower class
should also be given same hygienic foods, therefore, check
and balance should be maintained for hawkers and vendors”,
he added.
The CM said that good food was the right of every citizen
and the PFA would be provided all resources for this noble
cause.
“Malaysia, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia have left us
behind in food sector, he said and added that it was a big
responsibility to provide standard food to nation which
would never become true without across the board and
revolutionary steps”.
He said, “We have lost much time but a good culture
is being developed in our country, and the system can
never run without coalescent departments”.
He said that Pakistan had no shortage of resources
and funds, as Punjab government itself was building a state
of the art kidney and liver hospital worth Rs 20 billion
in Lahore and its first Phase would be completed by December 25.
Speaking on politics, Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-
e-Insaf (PTI) opposed Orange Line and, due to its litigation,
the project which was going to be operationalised on December 25
of this month, people had to suffer a delay of 22 months but
he said that soon the people would enjoy its travel.
“PTI did not opposed Orange Line but it opposed the
nation and people’s interest, it opposed only in fear of PML-N’s
increasing popularity but PML-N would get all seats from Lahore”,
he added and said that PTI should abjure of this type of politics.
Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashood, Bilal
Yaseen, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Chairman PFA Amir Hayat
Haraj, DG PFA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and a large number of
medical experts also attended the convention.
